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Elite Dangerous: Take a Trip to Sagittarius A* Plus Notable Stellar Phenomena Part 1
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8 views • September 25, 2020
If you've wondered what it's like at Sagittarius A* in Elite Dangerous grab your favorite ship with a decent jump range and set your course!
In this video, I show you what I found on my trip and what to equip in order to get there.
Timestamps
1:15 What I found along the way
3:52 What to equip for your trip
I'll add some star systems and locations here soon.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
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In this video, I show you what I found on my trip and what to equip in order to get there.
Timestamps
1:15 What I found along the way
3:52 What to equip for your trip
I'll add some star systems and locations here soon.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
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