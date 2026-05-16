Iran LEGO: 1891, Let's read some history with Explosive Media📚😁

Let's read some history with Explosive Media📚😁



In 1890, British colonialism forced the Shah of Iran to sign the Tobacco Régie (Tobacco Concession), giving a British company called "Talbot" full control over buying and selling tobacco in the country.



The people strongly opposed this because it hurt local businesses and gave England too much power. Then, a famous religious leader, Mirza Shirazi, issued a fatwa saying tobacco use was forbidden. Almost everyone, including the Shah's own household, stopped smoking.

The Shah had to cancel the deal.

This is how a religious Leader saved the people from British colonialism.



Today is the anniversary of the historic fatwa banning tobacco, issued in 1891. 🫡



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