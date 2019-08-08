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15 Strange Things That Seem Normal Only In South Korea
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658 views • August 08, 2019
South Korea is a dream travel destination for many, an absolutely fantastic culture, a country of contrasts, where modern technologies and ancient Eastern traditions harmoniously combine into something totally unique in and of itself. Every journey to this amazing country reveals countless new secrets and mysteries. These crazy yet amazing facts South Korea might astonish you.
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