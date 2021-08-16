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Grey Aliens Put Dinosaur Clones in Your Govt
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48 views • August 16, 2021
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Dinosaurs have to be extinct, because if you were being enslaved by Dinosaurs, you'd be in some kind of nightmarish dystopian dictatorship where I'm censored to a single obscure video platform.
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Tapbuster Blueprints: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4933271
Zapper 2.0 Blueprints: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4924636
HAARP Blueprints: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4547576
Mini-HAARP Blueprints: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4924645
Thingiverse: https://www.thingiverse.com/psionicmetaphysics/designs
Dinosaurs have to be extinct, because if you were being enslaved by Dinosaurs, you'd be in some kind of nightmarish dystopian dictatorship where I'm censored to a single obscure video platform.
Lithium Generator: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HHYQSC7/ref=cm_sw_r_em_apa_fabc_3R22FbMM0YYR5?_encoding=UTF8&;;;;;;;;;;;;;psc=1 30W Solar Panel: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZVDRQSR/ref=cm_sw_r_em_apa_fabc_YQ22FbM3GBXEC?_encoding=UTF8&;;;;;;;;;;;;;psc=1 Cables For Generator: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01C5F4GW0/ref=cm_sw_r_em_apa_fabc_tP22FbGP18YW3 60W Solar Panel: https://www.amazon.com/Rockpals-Foldable-Explorer-Portable-Generator/dp/B079DNGBQN/ref=psdc_2236628011_t2_B07FH85FW9 3 Panel Solar Charger: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T235XSN/ref=cm_sw_r_em_apa_fabc_Im12FbRFDJW5K 5 Panel Solar Charger: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07LD4BVFF/ref=cm_sw_r_em_apa_fabc_-n12FbP6H5K10?_encoding=UTF8&;;;;;;;;;;;;;psc=1 Professional Solar Power Bank: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08B8Z663B/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&;;;;;;;;;;;;;psc=1 We Do Not Consent.
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