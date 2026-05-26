Demonic Artificial Intelligence (AI) fulfilling 666?

We continue to see reports of Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs going rogue. Some have wondered if AI will be used by demons to censor what we in the Continuing Church of God put forth on the internet. Are demons prophesied to be involved with the 666 Beast power and the False Prophet (Antichrist)? Is a famine of the word prophesied in Amos 8:11-12 related to find no Bibles, or does it make sense that it could be referring to governments pulling/censoring the gospel truth off of the internet? What about Anthropic's Mythos & Claude, Grok, ChatGPT, and Perplexity? Did Jesus warn of 'perplexity'? Are the Europeans working on their own software programs? Might computers and AI be used to control buying and selling as foretold in Revelation 13:16-18? Might Ezekiel 7:14 be related to cyberwarfare? Could AI destroy humanity? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Rogue or 666: Concerns about how Artificial Intelligence can fulfill prophecy' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/rogue-or-666-concerns-about-how-artificial-intelligence-can-fulfill-prophecy/