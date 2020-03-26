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Digital Dollars and Technocracy on Steroids - #NewWorldNextWeek
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11 views • March 26, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome to the 402nd episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: The ‘EARN IT’ Bill Is the Government’s (Open) Plan to Scan Every Message Online
https://bit.ly/2wCpMVq

S.3398 - EARN IT Act of 2020
https://bit.ly/2UzpXsw

The EARN IT Act Is the New FOSTA
https://bit.ly/2xnVqWH

Congress Must Stop the Graham-Blumenthal Anti-Security Bill
https://bit.ly/39luy78

Video: The EARN IT Act - Holding the Tech Industry Accountable in the Fight Against Online Child Sexual Exploitation
https://bit.ly/2WICs7O

Story #2: ‘Digital Dollar’ Stripped From Pelosi Plandemic Bill, Still
https://bit.ly/2vNRMF5

White House, Senate Reach Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears
https://cnn.it/33LW6Bd

Episode 328 – The Bitcoin Psyop
https://bit.ly/33WYUff

Story #3: Mobile Phone Industry Explores Worldwide Tracking Of Users
http://archive.is/4azLv

GSMA: Global System for Mobile Communications
https://bit.ly/2WICzjK

Police in California Plan to Use Drones to Enforce Quarantine Lockdown
https://bit.ly/33L90zz

Israel Joins Totalitarian States Using Coronavirus To Spy On Citizens
https://bit.ly/2UjUQ5f

U.S. Government, Tech Industry Discussing Ways To Harness Location Data To Combat Coronavirus
https://bit.ly/39gSPuP

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
Keywords
911patriot actcorbettreporttechnocracyquarantinelockdownchild sexual exploitationcoronavirusnewworldnextweekplandemics 3398 earn it act of 2020digital dollars
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