Medicare about to go insolvent
Greekinsider
Published Yesterday

10 years before US Social Security and Medicare programs go bust, according to the Congressional Budget Office, reported by professor Peter Onge. Benefit cheques will stop and 70,000,000 Americans will lose healthcare.

securitysocialmedicare

