Medicare about to go insolvent

10 years before US Social Security and Medicare programs go bust, according to the Congressional Budget Office, reported by professor Peter Onge. Benefit cheques will stop and 70,000,000 Americans will lose healthcare.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.