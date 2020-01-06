BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Are The Georgia Guidestones? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
The Truth Podcast
The Truth Podcast
107 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • January 06, 2020
In 1980, a nineteen feet three inches tall, granite monument resembling Stonehenge was erected in Georgia. Situated atop a desolate hill, the Georgia Guidestones is made of six granite slabs. There are ten guidelines in eight modern languages inscribed on these slabs. No one knows the designer of this massive structure or its purpose, hence it is shrouded in mystery and surrounded with numerous unanswered questions. Because of this, lots of speculation and conspiracy theories have sprung up around it. On the first episode of 2020, we seek to answer and explain What Are The Georgia Guidestones?


For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcastQE.com
Keywords
historyeugenicspopulationcontrolgeorgiaguidestones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
DeSantis Calls Midterms &#8220;Extinction-Level Event&#8221; for Republicans

DeSantis Calls Midterms “Extinction-Level Event” for Republicans

Douglas Harrington
Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy