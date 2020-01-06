© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Are The Georgia Guidestones? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • January 06, 2020
In 1980, a nineteen feet three inches tall, granite monument resembling Stonehenge was erected in Georgia. Situated atop a desolate hill, the Georgia Guidestones is made of six granite slabs. There are ten guidelines in eight modern languages inscribed on these slabs. No one knows the designer of this massive structure or its purpose, hence it is shrouded in mystery and surrounded with numerous unanswered questions. Because of this, lots of speculation and conspiracy theories have sprung up around it. On the first episode of 2020, we seek to answer and explain What Are The Georgia Guidestones?
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcastQE.com
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcastQE.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.