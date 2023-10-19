Ukraine Uses ATACMS as Offensive Culminates, Israeli Military Targets Civilians Ahead Urban Op

Update on the conflict in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza for October 19, 2023:

- Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles to hit Russian airfields, causing damage to several aircraft;

- The missiles exist in too small of quantities versus Russia’s more capable and numerous Iskander missile ballistic and cruise missiles;

- Ukraine will continue to use “wonder weapons” to distract from the overall degradation of its military capabilities; - Israel is almost certainly behind a recent hospital strike in Gaza;

- Israel demanded these hospitals be evacuated, a virtual death sentence to those being treated there according to the UN;

- Israel already declared a Gaza-wide bombing campaign focused on “damage” over “precision;”

- The strike involved a weapon with destructive power only Israel possess, possibly a guided rocket fired from an Israeli M270 which are admittedly being used to target Gaza (see references below);

- Israel appears to be laying down preparatory fire for a ground incursion which will be a very costly operation in terms of time, manpower, equipment, and ammunition;

- Based on other military operations like this in both Gaza in 2014, Fallujah in 2004, and recent fighting in Ukraine, Israel and its US-backers will have stockpiles and military industrial output stretched to the absolute limits leaving little room for error or additional contingencies;

Mirrored - The New Atlas