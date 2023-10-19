Ukraine Uses ATACMS as Offensive Culminates, Israeli Military Targets Civilians Ahead Urban Op

Update on the conflict in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza for October 19, 2023:
- Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles to hit Russian airfields, causing damage to several aircraft;
- The missiles exist in too small of quantities versus Russia’s more capable and numerous Iskander missile ballistic and cruise missiles;
- Ukraine will continue to use “wonder weapons” to distract from the overall degradation of its military capabilities; - Israel is almost certainly behind a recent hospital strike in Gaza;
- Israel demanded these hospitals be evacuated, a virtual death sentence to those being treated there according to the UN;
- Israel already declared a Gaza-wide bombing campaign focused on “damage” over “precision;”
- The strike involved a weapon with destructive power only Israel possess, possibly a guided rocket fired from an Israeli M270 which are admittedly being used to target Gaza (see references below);
- Israel appears to be laying down preparatory fire for a ground incursion which will be a very costly operation in terms of time, manpower, equipment, and ammunition;
- Based on other military operations like this in both Gaza in 2014, Fallujah in 2004, and recent fighting in Ukraine, Israel and its US-backers will have stockpiles and military industrial output stretched to the absolute limits leaving little room for error or additional contingencies;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.