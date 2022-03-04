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RIGHT NUTRITION MEANS HIGH VITALITY AND HEALTH | True Pathfinder
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11 views • March 04, 2022
In this video we explore the significance of a healthy nutrition for your terrain/milieu and thereby for your overall health. We look at the consequences of bad nutrition to your body, discuss what healthy nutrition encompasses, why detox is important, other cornerstones of a healthy terrain, such as breathing, and more.
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#health #holistichealth #holistictherapy #holistichealing #wellness #nutrition #healthynutrition #vitality #terraintherapy #detox
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #holistictherapy #holistichealing #wellness #nutrition #healthynutrition #vitality #terraintherapy #detox
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