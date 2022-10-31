⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, Oct 31, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (31 October 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have continued launching strikes by high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the military control and energy systems of Ukraine.





◽️ The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have neutralised 2 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as well as 2 groups of foreign mercenaries near Orlyanka (Kharkov region), Nikolayevka and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 3 company tactical groups attempted to conduct an offensive towards Makeyevka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ All the attacks have been repelled.





◽️ Russian forces have eliminated over 170 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 9 motor vehicles.





💥 In Donetsk direction, units of Russian army continued their intensive operation.





◽️ Assault and artillery units of Russian forces have eliminated over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles.





💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, company tactical groups of the AFU made 4 attempts to launch attacks towards Pyatikhatki, Chervony Yar, Ishchenka and Zelyony Gai (Kherson region).





◽️ The enemy has been driven back to initial positions by fire and decisive action of Russian troops.





◽️ Over 70 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles and 1 German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 8 AFU command posts near Omelnik, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznichnoye, Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region), Bereznegovatoye, Kaluga, Chervony Yar, Murakhovka (Nikolayev region), as well as 57 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 136 areas.





◽️ 4 ammunition depots have been destroyed near Novaya Kamenka, Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson region), Terny and Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Popasnaya, Novonikanorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Mechnikovo (Kharkov region), Volnovakha, Kirillovka, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kazatskoye (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 4 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS, as well as 7 HARM anti-radiation missiles have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka and Antonovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 328 airplanes and 167 helicopters, 2,393 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,213 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 879 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,540 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,920 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



