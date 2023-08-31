Resilience in Storms

After a wall of awful storms ripped through NE Ohio and tore up my garden, I marveled at the resilience of the plants. In spite of large limbs and debris falling on them, my sunflowers and other plants remained intact. They're now standing tall again. How about you? Do you have that resilience in the face of all the "storms" this country is facing? (Please forgive the poor sound quality in this video. My computer is very old and I am working diligently on trying to replace it to bring you better quality videos!)
