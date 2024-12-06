Ideological Warfare: Subjugation & Takeover of the West: Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/12/06/takeover-of-the-west/





Dan is a life long experiencer who has had ET, Milab and Alternate Reality Experiences. He is also a keen student of history and has studied Political Science. He has lived and travelled extensively in the Far East, Mexico and Europe.





The CCP, Social Engineering and the ideological takeover of the West thus paving the way for complete annihilation and subjugation.





Dan Armstrong discusses the Housing Market, Childcare Stipends given to immigrants with multiple children who use the payments to pay mortgages, the declining birth rate of the West vis a vis the ever-increasing birth rate of immigrants and the basis of an alien control system using Admiralty Law, Banking, Ideology, A.I. and much more.