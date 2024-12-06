BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ideological Warfare: Subjugation & Takeover of the West: Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 4 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/12/06/takeover-of-the-west/


Dan is a life long experiencer who has had ET, Milab and Alternate Reality Experiences. He is also a keen student of history and has studied Political Science. He has lived and travelled extensively in the Far East, Mexico and Europe.


The CCP, Social Engineering and the ideological takeover of the West thus paving the way for complete annihilation and subjugation.


Dan Armstrong discusses the Housing Market, Childcare Stipends given to immigrants with multiple children who use the payments to pay mortgages, the declining birth rate of the West vis a vis the ever-increasing birth rate of immigrants and the basis of an alien control system using Admiralty Law, Banking, Ideology, A.I. and much more.

Keywords
propagandawestsocial engineeringannihilationccpauthoritarianismsocietal controlglobal dominationideological warfarejames bartleysubjugationpower dynamicspolitical influenceideological takeovercultural subversiondan armstrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy