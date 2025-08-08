BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TechRescue: 'GeekSquad' in the palm of your hands--Never Struggle With Computers Again!
14 views • 24 hours ago

Save time and $$$ regarding all your electronic hardware (PCs, tablets, printers, etc.) and software by having a "Geek Squad"-like service called TechRescue on speed-dial! Get going again by visiting my Viv affiliate link at: https://GreenSunshinePower.JustViv.com & click-on "ENROLL NOW" on the upper right-hand corner for pricing & to add to your cart.

View more great Viv videos on my "Passive, Residual Income & $aving $ On Bills w/ Viv" channel by visiting: https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney

Leave me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell: 205.297.9360 (but I never text), or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 with any product and/or business opportunity ?'s. If no timely response, reach out to Viv's Founding Partner & my Viv upteam sponsor in NJ, Joseph Birnie:

[email protected]

m: 201.937.3369 & be sure to give him my Affiliate ID# 16523 or, better yet, Viv site:

greensunshinepower.justviv.com

View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving, and value-added videos on my other channels listed below:

https://www.youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

https://www.YouTube.com/@DannyZen2 – future home of my “HowToDieOfNothing.com – BEYOND Bulletproof Health” podcast

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid &/or

https://www.youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid

https://Brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy

https://www.youtube.com/@LauderhillACMEstore

https://www.youtube.com/@greensunshinepowercompany

https://Brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies

https://www.youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun

https://www.youtube.com/@DrawdownNow

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/howtodieofnothing/home

Keywords
tech supportgeek squadremote tech supportpc troubleshottingpc repair
