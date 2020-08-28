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A far worse crime than the murder of George Floyd is coming.
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40 views • August 28, 2020
As horrible as the murder of George Floyd was, an even worse crime is now being orchestrated against the citizens of the United States by evil Jesuits pursuing their globalist agenda. This 32-minute message exposes their schemes to use that orchestrated event along with many others to divide us against one another to ultimately destroy us and make way for the rise of a global government under their control.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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