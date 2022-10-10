And We Know 10.10.2022 BIDEN called a PRIEST of MOLOCH, Dems use ABORTION/Immorality for talking points! LOSING THEIR MINDS! Pray!

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LT of And We Know
October 20, 2022
Amazing to have the bíden freak called a priest of Moloch verifying more of what we all know… this is spiritual warfare. We are up against an enemy that hates us all. Trumps rallies were amazing, Kari goes to battle while Katie hides behind the MSM, abortion is their holding point for the election…but MSM can’t cover there either… plus more on the jab movement.
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