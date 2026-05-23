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Iran War - BUSTED FAKE Masked Man Pushing Pro-War Anti-Iran Talking Points Wearing A Mask NOT Robert Harward
Sabby Sabs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiaru4Jt6hQ
BREAKING! Man Wears Mask On FOX News!
Jake The Asshole @jaketheasshole
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OwJ0lmUM98A8/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJIDdGBSda8&t
The Secret Behind CIA Masks