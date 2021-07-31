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Psychiatric Appraisal
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93 views • July 31, 2021
My eighteen year experience of extra judicial targeting by means of harassment and torture by directed energy weapons and neurological weapons as well as by gang stalking and by the use of voice harassment means. Further to that I outline my thoughts on psychiatry due to the fact that I asked those who work inside psychiatry for help in the past. I was once locked into a frequency of terror for more than a year. I live west of the town of Claremorris in the west of Ireland.
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