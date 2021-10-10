CAUGHT ON CAMERA: W.H.O Scientists Question Safety Of Vaccines

In December of 2019, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) held the “Global Vaccine Safety Summit.”Video footage was released…Are you ready to be SHOCKED?…At the 57 second mark, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan openly admits “We really don’t have very good safety monitoring systems.”What? I thought vaccines had been PROVEN to be “SAFE and effective” and yet here is a top scientist admitting the exact opposite!Why did CNN not cover this shocking admission? Oh yeah, I almost forgot. Big Pharma vaccine manufacturers are their biggest advertising revenue…Why did Fox News not cover this shocking admission? Oh yeah, I almost forgot. Big Pharma vaccine manufacturers are their biggest advertising revenue…Why is the issue of vaccine safety even being debated?The 1986 Act establishing the “vaccine court” stipulated that vaccines are “generally unsafe.” End of discussion. Both sides stipulated.In a series of reports published between 1991 and 2013, the Institute of Medicine affirmed that scientific evidence demonstrates that vaccines can cause injury and death.The 2011 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth made it clear that the government’s position is that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe.”But when it comes to our health freedom, the reality is that the topic of “safe and effective” is actually irrelevant. Each person has the right to decide what will or will not be injected into their bodies, and into the bodies of their children! No one should be harassed, mocked, ridiculed, forced, coerced, intimidated, blackmailed, or put under duress of any kind for refusal to take any pharmaceutical product.Period.What about Health Care Professionals?Listen carefully from 8:17 to 8:50 where Prof. Heidi Larson, PhD states:We have a very wobbly ‘health professional frontline’ that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines. When the frontline professionals are starting to question or they don’t feel like they have enough confidence about the safety to stand up to the person asking the questions. I mean most medical school curriculums, even nursing curriculums, I mean in medical school you are lucky if you have half a day on vaccines.”Did you get that?The “health professional frontline” is starting to question vaccine safety because they don’t know enough about vaccines and aren’t prepared to answer safety questions from parents. Why? Because “in medical school you are lucky if you have half a day on vaccines.”Are Doctors “Experts” on Vaccines?Heck no! At Baylor, I took a half day course called “Introduction to the Greek language” and let me tell you what … I’m no “Greek expert”! I’m lucky to remember the Greek alphabet! Alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon …So, in summary, the W.H.O. openly admitted that they do NOT KNOW if vaccines are safe, yet rest assured, most brainwashed doctors will still run around bumping into each other squawking like a parrot: “Rraaawwwt … safe and effective … safe and effective … rraaawwwt … just a coincidence … just a coincidence.”Don’t believe the parrots!Thank you to Del Bigtree’s The HighwireThe October 7th 2021 Show Mirror:Episode 236: W.H.O. IS TO BLAME?