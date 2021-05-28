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Family Feud: A New Drinking Game | Popp Culture
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32 views • May 28, 2021
Every family has some of “those people” who we’re all ashamed to be related to. It’s about time someone turned those genetic accidents into a drinking game. Who’s ready?
#FamilyFeud #DrinkingGame #Redonkulas
Listen to Shameless Dab’s new “Rashida Jones Remix” featuring Jarren Benton!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA0h8SFOst0
Brought to you by Dr. B. Real’s series on “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism”
Volume 1: https://www.amazon.com/War-West-Surviving-Fourth-Feminism/dp/B08928L8JZ/
Volume 2: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
Virtual tickets are on sale now for an excellent price!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Why Women Are Always Late
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcSX-ofFg3I
Red Trash of Upstate New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g98Pwdu6_1I
Sources
1. https://archive.vn/w6Zmg
2. https://archive.vn/QbCC6
#FamilyFeud #DrinkingGame #Redonkulas
Listen to Shameless Dab’s new “Rashida Jones Remix” featuring Jarren Benton!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA0h8SFOst0
Brought to you by Dr. B. Real’s series on “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism”
Volume 1: https://www.amazon.com/War-West-Surviving-Fourth-Feminism/dp/B08928L8JZ/
Volume 2: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
Virtual tickets are on sale now for an excellent price!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Why Women Are Always Late
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcSX-ofFg3I
Red Trash of Upstate New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g98Pwdu6_1I
Sources
1. https://archive.vn/w6Zmg
2. https://archive.vn/QbCC6
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