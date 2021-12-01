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From the Killing Fields to the Texas Gulf Coast
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150 views • December 01, 2021
Take a flight with us to meet Mr. Yanara Ou, a seafood restaurant owner, who escaped and lived through the Khmer Rouge’s Killing Fields. You won’t want to miss this compelling story of how his heart disability was his family’s way to become Americans. A true story of a boy born in a republic that was taken over by communism and his route to a republic, the United States, Minnesota to be exact.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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