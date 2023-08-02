Show 58: This world is broken possibly beyond repair. Or as the Germans say, Kaputt! Tonight I cover more information as to why we are in this mess and who or what is behind it all. Just one more piece of the puzzle...

For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/



