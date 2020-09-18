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YOU Judge Dr. Fauci's Response! This presentation was given at NIH, including Dr. Fauci and NIH, CDC, FDA, and HHS leaders
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100 views • September 18, 2020
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Watch this presentation which was given at the National Institutes of Health to leaders of the NIH, CDC, FDA, and HHS, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, and Dr. Francis Collins, head of NIH. Make not of their responses various issues raised and compare their responses to your own. Watching this presentation "over their shoulders" will enable you to evaluate whether you trust their judgment to give health advice to our nation.
The lecture will discuss the revelations of the CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, who has provided 10,000 documents that back up his claim that the CDC knowingly committed scientific fraud to hide the connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. It will show how Del’s journey across America with the film has made him aware of a severe health crisis being caused by vaccines. Del Bigtree will explain the danger of vaccine mandates like the new law in California Sb27.
Watch this presentation which was given at the National Institutes of Health to leaders of the NIH, CDC, FDA, and HHS, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, and Dr. Francis Collins, head of NIH. Make not of their responses various issues raised and compare their responses to your own. Watching this presentation "over their shoulders" will enable you to evaluate whether you trust their judgment to give health advice to our nation.
The lecture will discuss the revelations of the CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, who has provided 10,000 documents that back up his claim that the CDC knowingly committed scientific fraud to hide the connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. It will show how Del’s journey across America with the film has made him aware of a severe health crisis being caused by vaccines. Del Bigtree will explain the danger of vaccine mandates like the new law in California Sb27.
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