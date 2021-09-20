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Supreme Court: Vax Altering DNA Makes You a Commodity, Canary Islands Update, Whistleblower: Vax is Killing People!, Karen Kingston: Vax Is Poison, Food Shortage Is Here: 09.20.2021
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1250 views • September 20, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Supreme CourtA2 Getting Shot Altering DNA Makes You Now a Commodity
Submitted by Sandie
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vmn6y4-supreme-courta2-getting-shot-altering-dna-makes-you-now-a-commodity.html
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BOMBSHELL: FDA Allows Whistleblower Testimony that COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing and Harming People!
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-fda-allows-whistleblower-testimony-that-covid-19-vaccines-are-killing-and-harming-people/
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CV19 Vaccines are Poison – Karen Kingston 9.18.21
Submitted by Sandie
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vmn25w-cv19-vaccines-are-poison-karen-kingston-9.18.21.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
Related: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/pfizer-says-its-covid-vaccine-safe-effective-children-ages-5-n1279615
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Supply Chain Shipping Hell: "Just Get Me A Box" Says Logistics Manager
Submitted by Richard
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/supply-chain-shipping-hell-just-get-me-box-says-logistics-manager
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Situation Update EMERGENCY BROADCAST for Sep 18, 2021 - LAND INVASION of America now under way
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/c73bba6b-59b4-467f-aec2-403f66ebf3ef
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Biden is not withholding benefits from unvaccinated veterans
Submitted by Lo
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-021045507915
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MUST WATCH!!! Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid | The Crowhouse
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ff7c79ce-367e-478d-aa74-76868f454e4b
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Supreme CourtA2 Getting Shot Altering DNA Makes You Now a Commodity
Submitted by Sandie
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vmn6y4-supreme-courta2-getting-shot-altering-dna-makes-you-now-a-commodity.html
--
BOMBSHELL: FDA Allows Whistleblower Testimony that COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing and Harming People!
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-fda-allows-whistleblower-testimony-that-covid-19-vaccines-are-killing-and-harming-people/
--
CV19 Vaccines are Poison – Karen Kingston 9.18.21
Submitted by Sandie
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vmn25w-cv19-vaccines-are-poison-karen-kingston-9.18.21.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
Related: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/pfizer-says-its-covid-vaccine-safe-effective-children-ages-5-n1279615
--
Supply Chain Shipping Hell: "Just Get Me A Box" Says Logistics Manager
Submitted by Richard
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/supply-chain-shipping-hell-just-get-me-box-says-logistics-manager
--
Situation Update EMERGENCY BROADCAST for Sep 18, 2021 - LAND INVASION of America now under way
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/c73bba6b-59b4-467f-aec2-403f66ebf3ef
--
Biden is not withholding benefits from unvaccinated veterans
Submitted by Lo
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-021045507915
--
MUST WATCH!!! Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid | The Crowhouse
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ff7c79ce-367e-478d-aa74-76868f454e4b
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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