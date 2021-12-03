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Evangelium 01 - Hilfe von Außen
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10 views • December 03, 2021
Herzlich Willkommen zu unserer Evangeliumsserie auf unserem Ministry-Kanal "Seed Of Truth"!
In der dieser fortdauernden Studienserie werden wir im Detail das Evangelium studieren.
Fragen und Kommentare könnte ihr gerne senden an:
[email protected]
Youtube-Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUme7nFpY0RxOL_GDRIMxEg
Telegramm Kanal von Seed of Truth: https://t.me/seedoftruthministries
In der dieser fortdauernden Studienserie werden wir im Detail das Evangelium studieren.
Fragen und Kommentare könnte ihr gerne senden an:
[email protected]
Youtube-Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUme7nFpY0RxOL_GDRIMxEg
Telegramm Kanal von Seed of Truth: https://t.me/seedoftruthministries
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