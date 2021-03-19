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A Blast Of The Terrible One.
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12 views • March 19, 2021
The chapter reveals descriptions of spiritual terrorism and the spiritual condition of humanity. The natural man cannot perceive the spiritual realm in general. In my case there was no way around it. There was no cure for this problem but one. God had to reveal Himself literally. He let me know that He was real. It resulted in my becoming an artist for the next seven years painting what I had experienced. Time 1:01 hr
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