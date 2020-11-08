George Floyd Death Hoax - Crisis Actors Explained (links to George Floyd – Book of Questions )

George Floyd death HOAX. Crisis actors and freemasons planned George Floyd riots around the world. Freemasons and crisis actors planned George Floyd death protests to enforce marshal, along with everything else you see on television. Everything you see on tel-lie-vision is a lie! It has been since the 1800s since the newspaper.Black guy "dies" and millions around the world riot? No no no. People are waking up. Isn't it something that 3 weeks after this George Floyd Hoax it's no longer in the news. No one cares. The George Floyd Hoax ran its course. The elite needed something again to separate the people so they can continue working on things behind the scenes while side-tracking us. This George Floyd Hoax video says it all. I can't breatheGeorge Floyd – Book of QuestionsGeorge Floyd Trials .gov Research HandbookGeorge Floyd Code 17 Hit JobHE BOUGHT A BLACK MAN ON STREAM ($500)