BUSTED! President Trump Exposes DOJ “Deep State” Cover-Up of Biden Document Scandal
NewsClips
Published 17 hours ago

It was a must see political fire on display as President Trump slammed the New York Times for their failure to cover the Biden Document Scandal. In what must be seen to be believed, his demand that justice be done and that the deep state must not protect the Bidens must set off alarm bells from one end of America to the other.

Keywords
trumpdeep statebidencover updocument scandal

