BUSTED! President Trump Exposes DOJ “Deep State” Cover-Up of Biden Document Scandal

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It was a must see political fire on display as President Trump slammed the New York Times for their failure to cover the Biden Document Scandal. In what must be seen to be believed, his demand that justice be done and that the deep state must not protect the Bidens must set off alarm bells from one end of America to the other.