FRIDAY FULL SHOW 7/29/22 – Globalists Panic, Unleash MASSIVE Disinfo Campaign to Counter Alex Jones’ Pro-Humanity Speech!

Alex Jones breaks down the REAL battle of Good vs. Evil the globalists are tirelessly working to keep hidden from the masses! Globalists view you as interchangeable cogs in their machine! Tune in NOW for exclusive information to help secure victory for the pro-human movement! Pre-order autographed copies of Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while they're still available! Link in this article!

To find out more about the Great Reset – and to keep Infowars going – please pre-order Alex Jones’ upcoming book The Great Reset: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

or even consider an autographed copy!: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph