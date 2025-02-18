BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Live by Faith According to the Bible? (Part 2: Salvation Through Faith)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
9 views • 2 months ago

Faith is more than just a belief—it is the foundation of salvation and the key to living a victorious Christian life. In this powerful continuation of our series, we dive into Ephesians 2:8-10 and Hebrews 11:1, exploring how salvation is by grace through faith and why faith is essential for pleasing God.

🔥 Key Takeaways:

    Why salvation is impossible without faith.
    How faith sustains believers in their daily walk.
    The biblical truth about living and serving by faith.
    Why Paul, Peter, and the early church emphasized faith as the believer’s foundation.

Are you living by faith? Discover how faith transforms your spiritual journey and unlocks God’s promises in your life. Don't forget to like, comment, and share to bless others! 🙏✨

📖 Scripture References: Ephesians 2:8-10, Hebrews 11:1, Romans 1:17, 2 Corinthians 5:7, 1 Peter 1:5, 2 Timothy 4:7-8, Hebrews 11:6, Galatians 2:20.

🔔 Subscribe & Turn on Notifications so you don’t miss our next episode on the definition of faith!

#Faith #Salvation #ChristianLiving #BibleStudy #GraceThroughFaith #SpiritualGrowth #LiveByFaith #JesusSaves #ChristianPodcast

Keywords
salvationbible studyfaithspiritual growthchristian livingchristian devotionfaith in godjesus saveslive by faithephesians 2hebrews 11righteousness by faithbiblical teachingchristian podcasttrust in godgrace through faith
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:26Series Overview: Salvation Through Faith

00:42Reflection on 'Amazing Love' Hymn

01:31Scriptural Foundation: Ephesians and Hebrews

03:07The Importance of Faith in Salvation

03:38Living by Faith: Paul's Teachings

05:09Faith in the Life and Service of Believers

06:42The Necessity of Faith to Please God

07:38Paul's Personal Testimony on Faith

08:56Conclusion and Call to Share

