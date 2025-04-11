BrightLearn - A Fight for Election Integrity, an interview with Tina Peters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into the story of Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk and recorder who faced severe legal repercussions for her efforts to ensure election integrity, uncovering significant irregularities and facing intense backlash from powerful entities, highlighting the broader implications for democracy and the urgent need for transparent and secure voting systems.
