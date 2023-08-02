Create New Account
Ukrainian soldiers morale down, group after group surrendered to Russian army
Published 16 hours ago

The soldiers morale of Armed Forces of Ukrraine and their mercenaries began to fall. Ukrainian soldiers revealed that their group was few left, retreating, and without support. Colombian mercenaries also said 25 of them were killed while criticizing Ukrainian commanders for their mistreatment by Ukrainian soldiers. Meanwhile, the driver of Ukrainian anti-aircraft division by radio frequency in a vehicle full of Igla MANPADS surrendered to Russian army.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

colombian mercenariesafu surrendersbad morale

