The soldiers morale of Armed Forces of Ukrraine and their mercenaries began to fall. Ukrainian soldiers revealed that their group was few left, retreating, and without support. Colombian mercenaries also said 25 of them were killed while criticizing Ukrainian commanders for their mistreatment by Ukrainian soldiers. Meanwhile, the driver of Ukrainian anti-aircraft division by radio frequency in a vehicle full of Igla MANPADS surrendered to Russian army.
