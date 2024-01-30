"THE INIQUITY OF THE AMORITES" - SCATTERING FROM BABYLON 🇺🇸 (DIASPORA, CIVIL WAR & SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦)

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFORMATION BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMV PROPHECY BLOG.





#RUSSIA #WAR #USA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: America's cup of iniquity is now full. Yah is about to pour judgement on the entire catalog of sin that has made Him to reject America- "With the measure you used, so shall it be measured to you." Nations will scatter back to their homes to avoid the decline of the U.S.A., civil war will break out and many will go back to their countries. Citizen children should be a priority, once the borders close who's in is in and who's out stays out. HAITI, JAMAICA, ST LUCIA, GRENADA, GUYANA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, BARBADOS, ST VINCENT AND GRENADINES, AFRICAN AMERICANS OF THE UNITED STATES, HEAR THE WORD OF THE LORD. REPENT OF YOUR SINS AND FORSAKE THE SINS OF YOUR FATHERS. SOUTH AFRICA- Turn away from racism and skin color discord, or you will face a civil war, race war and economic destruction. Hear the word of the Lord.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", as I am not a seller of goods. It's just my ordinary PayPal and not a market, so please do not damage my standing on PP by using purchase protection as if I were making a sale to you. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the Friends & Family option on PayPal. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here and allow me a good window to respond. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw





----------------------------------------------------------------------

Here are the names of some of the prophesies that are mentioned in this video. I haven't watched it yet so this list is not exhaustive. Please note the messages in the video and look on the blog or the video channel for them if you want to learn more about each topic in depth. Most topics have at least 4 or 5 prophecies on them, some like Russia have over 30 witnesses of prophecy in a 5 year active span of proclamations.





WAR, CIVIL WAR & THE AMERICAN MILITARY STATE





PREPARE FOR WAR





WAR IS COMING





THE DESTRUCTION OF GOG & MAGOG





ISRAEL IS A NATION





YEHUDIM WILL FALL





PSALM 83 WAR AND EXODUS





DIASPORA- THE WOUND OF MY PEOPLE





ANCESTRY- A RETURN OF EACH MAN TO HIS NATION (REV. 12:4)





THE SLAVERY CHRONICLES (can only be found on the blog- Www.the-masters-voice.com)





THE IRON PEN





EMERGENCY POWERS





THE FALL OF BABYLON (2015 prophecy of event that shuts the borders)





THE CITIZEN CHILD (Video only)





PREPARE FOR WAR (1 HR PRAYER CALL, video only)





PT 2, CIVIL WAR & DISTRESS OF NATIONS (Prayer call)





RUN! (prophecy of sitting in female center gymnasiums after fleeing unknown events in USA)





All resources are provided for you to learn more and hear 'Thus sayeth the Lord.' Thank you.





PLEASE ALWAYS LOOK AT THE DESCRIPTION BOX FOR CLARITY ON EVERYTHING TO DO WITH THIS PLATFORM. I have asked politely for so long, please just do things the right way when you come here, so that I'm able to keep everything to do with TMV in right order with God and man. It's important. Thank you. 🌺



