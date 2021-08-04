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KATE SHEMIRANI ON PARKINSON'S, NOSE BRAIN LINK, & SUPPLEMENTS IF YOU GOT THE CONVID-1984 SHOT
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396 views • August 04, 2021
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Sons Of Liberty: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sonsofliberty1776ad/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z3yXAyKJhvuJ/
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2021-07-31 - Saturday - Kate Shemirani On Parkinson's, Nose Brain Link, & Supplements To Take If You Got The CONvid-1984 Shot
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us on the road to Cambridge. While we were not able to live stream from Cambridge, she did provide a few videos of some history, which are beneath the show in the expanded material. However, she was able to comment on Parkinson's Disease and offer some information to aid in treating it and provided additional information on the nose/brain link. There were also supplements that can be taken to help those who have taken the CONvid-1984 shot. If you require medical advice, please see your doctor as this is for informational purposes only.
IF FOR SOME REASON THIS VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM MAY NOT BE WORKING OR IS SLOW AT LOADING FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, I'VE UPLOADED THE SAME VIDEO TO AN ALTERNATIVE VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM. CLICK BELOW TO WATCH:
https://ugetube.com/watch/_k1CEtQdFahsWydm.html
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See More On Today's And Related Topics Here:
https://settingbrushfires.com/kate-shemirani-on-parkinsons-nose-brain-link-supplements-to-take-if-you-got-the-convid-1984-shot-video/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-employees-whose-employers-are-requiring-covid-19-injections-put-it-back-on-them/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-students-attending-colleges-or-universities-requiring-covid-19-injections/
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Setting Brushfires on Periscope
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DLive
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Before It's News
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People's Rights Organization
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Kate Shemirani On Telegram
https://t.me/kateshemiranichat
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C4591001 Pfizer Clinical Protocol Nov2020
https://www.scribd.com/document/484279338/C4591001-Pfizer-Clinical-Protocol-Nov2020#from_embed
Tim Brown On Scribe
https://www.scribd.com/user/209506871/Tim-Brown#from_embed
GUINEA PIG BRITAIN Document
https://public.3.basecamp.com/p/LPt1vezqcToZUR
Sons Of Liberty: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sonsofliberty1776ad/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z3yXAyKJhvuJ/
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2021-07-31 - Saturday - Kate Shemirani On Parkinson's, Nose Brain Link, & Supplements To Take If You Got The CONvid-1984 Shot
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us on the road to Cambridge. While we were not able to live stream from Cambridge, she did provide a few videos of some history, which are beneath the show in the expanded material. However, she was able to comment on Parkinson's Disease and offer some information to aid in treating it and provided additional information on the nose/brain link. There were also supplements that can be taken to help those who have taken the CONvid-1984 shot. If you require medical advice, please see your doctor as this is for informational purposes only.
IF FOR SOME REASON THIS VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM MAY NOT BE WORKING OR IS SLOW AT LOADING FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, I'VE UPLOADED THE SAME VIDEO TO AN ALTERNATIVE VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM. CLICK BELOW TO WATCH:
https://ugetube.com/watch/_k1CEtQdFahsWydm.html
Bible Gateway is a searchable online Bible in more than 200 versions and 70 languages.
https://www.biblegateway.com/
Sons of Liberty on UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@SonsOfLibertyMedia
Sons of Liberty on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JWcFOOxBgw75/
SONS OF LIBERTY ON TELEGRAM (A Must Join Group!)
https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
See More On Today's And Related Topics Here:
https://settingbrushfires.com/kate-shemirani-on-parkinsons-nose-brain-link-supplements-to-take-if-you-got-the-convid-1984-shot-video/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-employees-whose-employers-are-requiring-covid-19-injections-put-it-back-on-them/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-students-attending-colleges-or-universities-requiring-covid-19-injections/
Sons of Liberty Radio Website
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
Sons of Liberty Website
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support Sons of Liberty through a donation
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Sons Of Liberty On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Setting Brushfires Website
https://settingbrushfires.com/
Sons of Liberty Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/BradleeDeanSOL/
Sons of Liberty Minds Page
https://www.minds.com/sonsoflibertymedia/
Tim Brown's Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/FPPTim
Sons of Liberty GAB Page
https://gab.com/sonsoflibertymedia
Setting Brushfires on Periscope
https://www.periscope.tv/SettingBrushfires
Setting Brushfires on Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/settingbrushfires
Red State Talk Radio
https://redstatetalkradio.com/
Genesis Communications Network (GCN Live)
https://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&;show=39
DLive
https://dlive.tv/TheSonsOfLiberty
Before It's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/
People's Rights Organization
https://www.peoplesrights.org/
Kate Shemirani On Telegram
https://t.me/kateshemiranichat
The Medical Revolutionaries On Twitter
https://twitter.com/TheMedicalRevo1
C4591001 Pfizer Clinical Protocol Nov2020
https://www.scribd.com/document/484279338/C4591001-Pfizer-Clinical-Protocol-Nov2020#from_embed
Tim Brown On Scribe
https://www.scribd.com/user/209506871/Tim-Brown#from_embed
GUINEA PIG BRITAIN Document
https://public.3.basecamp.com/p/LPt1vezqcToZUR
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