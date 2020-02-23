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Disturbing Footage in Iran During the CoronaVirus Outbreak!!
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1011 views • February 23, 2020
Very Disturbing footage coming from #Iran during this #CoronaVirus Outbreak as Hospitals are going on lockdown & people are self #Quarantine around the whole country!! All air-travel & borders are closed. The Massive #Locust Swarm is now moving into Iran starting to destroy the crops.
There are reports of big protest breaking out once again as the People claimed the Iranian regime is keeping the people in the dark. AND reports of election fraud is happening!!
There are reports of big protest breaking out once again as the People claimed the Iranian regime is keeping the people in the dark. AND reports of election fraud is happening!!
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