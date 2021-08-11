The Silent War Ep. 6080: Fauci Wants You Vaxxed. Cyber Symposium, VaxBlock Herbs, Cuomo Resigns

In this episode of the Silent War - Cuomo has resigned, for sexual harassment (not for mass murdering all those elderly in nursing homes, to be clear.)Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium has begun, and it's a lot of information about the election fraud of 2020, and whose behind it, And how they did it. (Something I also cover in depth in my new book, coming soon!)Common plants may be able to block the mRNA replication effects of the vaccines, it cannot reverse - but it may slow the progression.Meanwhile, Fauci is desperate to cover up the greatest genocide/democide of all time (the suicide vaccines) by removing any control group to the mass experiment - he wants YOU vaxxed. Until everyone is vaxxed, the clear difference between the vaxxed and unvaxxed will continue to parallel the obvious: It's poison and was never meant to work, only cull.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat