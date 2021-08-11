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The Silent War Ep. 6080: Fauci Wants You Vaxxed. Cyber Symposium, VaxBlock Herbs, Cuomo Resigns
Dustin Nemos
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160 views • August 11, 2021
In this episode of the Silent War - Cuomo has resigned, for sexual harassment (not for mass murdering all those elderly in nursing homes, to be clear.)

Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium has begun, and it's a lot of information about the election fraud of 2020, and whose behind it, And how they did it. (Something I also cover in depth in my new book, coming soon!)

Common plants may be able to block the mRNA replication effects of the vaccines, it cannot reverse - but it may slow the progression.

Meanwhile, Fauci is desperate to cover up the greatest genocide/democide of all time (the suicide vaccines) by removing any control group to the mass experiment - he wants YOU vaxxed. Until everyone is vaxxed, the clear difference between the vaxxed and unvaxxed will continue to parallel the obvious: It's poison and was never meant to work, only cull.

All of this, and much more.

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