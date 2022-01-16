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1/14/2022 Miles Guo: The number of followers displayed on Joe Rogan’s GETTR profile page used to be the sum of his Twitter followers and GETTR followers, and the number of followers on these two platforms are now being shown separately on the web version of GETTR