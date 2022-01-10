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A Member Of My Team ARRESTED!!!!
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160 views • January 10, 2022
Please support my work and help me move these vulnerable people out of their homes and into a safe area. Click here to donate - https://squareft.live/security-costs-for-investigating-telford-grooming-gang/
As you know I have been investigating grooming gangs in Telford, and I can confirm that Telford police have made their first arrest. A member of my investigative team.
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Tommy Robinson News
As you know I have been investigating grooming gangs in Telford, and I can confirm that Telford police have made their first arrest. A member of my investigative team.
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
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