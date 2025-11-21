Patrick Byrne: ‘They offered me to be Epstein 2.0’ - Infowars, Alex Jones, clip

Patrick Byrne: ‘They offered me to be Epstein 2.0’

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne says the global elite tried to recruit him via blackmail setups to silence him.

💬 According to Byrne, “there are low digit thousands” of global power brokers already compromised on video doing grotesque acts from child exploitation to “eating baby brains.”

Byrne warns that if this alleged stash ever surfaced, it could ignite “all hell.”