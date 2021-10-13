© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christians & Masks
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • October 13, 2021
A short message of warning from a Brother in Christ That questions why a government that knows mask wearing is unhealthy and a danger would mandate its
people to wear one anyway. Paul also points out that it is not right from a scriptural perspective and warns
Christians to say no.
people to wear one anyway. Paul also points out that it is not right from a scriptural perspective and warns
Christians to say no.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.