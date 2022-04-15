In The Fire of Persecution True Christians Are Shining Brightly PT 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lion of Judah means Praise, Boldness, Courage, Jesus
When being persecuted you still laugh, have peace, and are happy, confounds the enemy: Praise
Abusers can not stand it when someone they see as inferior are smiling and happy. Sharing the gospel, good news. Loving one another. They will do everything to stop this. You can smile and laugh only when they give you permission. Oppression makes evil men very happy, when you fear them instead of God. I Dreamed, 4/12, 2033 I had to swim under a small village flooded bridge with a pack pack on. About 10 feet under water over to the other side and still under water ten feet up. So dark you can not see it was almost black We are Hebrews meaning we crossed over the Red Sea from Slavery to freedom.
There has been a great slaughter of Americans: World Wide God's Chosen People, Christendom a Royal Nation Holy Priesthood. Those Liberated by Christ Death on the cross. (Common Law the Bible), Christian laws and morals, lifestyle. Children of God murdered like in the days of the Roman Empire. Add up covid jab injuries and deaths that was persecution! Slaughter by those who hate God.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson
Sound Cloud: Masfaith3
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER
The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only.
Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice.
The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives.
We cannot be held liable for any actions you take as a result our videos. The viewer must accept sole responsibility associated with the use of the material in this presentation, irrespective of the purpose for which such use or results are applied. The information in this presentation is no substitute for financial advice.
All investors should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs.
https://freedownloadvideo.net/site6/#url=https://www.bitchute.com/video/eJj5hkZ4ma2r/-
This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.