CHIMPOUT 🦍 AT THE RIVIERA COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING HALL

Security footage, which WPTV obtained from a public records request to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, shows a fight between Riviera Beach council members Tradrick McCoy and Douglas Lawson.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkzxr-GhZpI





Good comment: The one that pushed the other's eyeglasses/forehead/eyes committed battery. He should be arrested. The other was just responding to the attack and could be said to have been merely defending himself. This is a clear cut arrest for battery, simple and easy. Happens all the time, but not on camera so much.