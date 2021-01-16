SUN TZU "THE ART OF WAR" - Subdue The Enemy Without Battle - Steven D Kelley Show - Sept 28, 2017

TCR#574 STEVEN D KELLEY #64 SEPT-28-2017

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and astral traveler.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base following of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before.

After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then soon after in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio, where he is LIVE on Thursday nights on The Steven D Kelley show. His current weekly shows can be listened to on YouTube (no longer) at the Steven D Kelley channel.

He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share and promote Steven D Kelley's content.

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

- For a free pdf of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send an email to; [email protected]. For a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at [email protected].

Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts with a contribution.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.