Trump's Support Soars after Guilty Verdict
Lori Colley
Published 17 hours ago

May 30, 2024 - After the initial gut-punch reaction to the news of the verdict, conservatives took to X, airing their perspectives and issuing marching orders on our way to the November 5th election. Let's take a look! Please subscribe to my free newsletter (and support me financially if you can with $8 monthly sub) LoriColley.Substack.com Thanks for watching and praying!

trump trial2024 electionguilty verdict

