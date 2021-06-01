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What did Dany do? ,CBC loses its Lawsuit.
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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30 views • June 01, 2021
*Warning* (Bad Language)
General Dany Fortin ( Vaccine Rollout Commander) steps down after allegations of Sexual Misconduct and The CBC loses its Lawsuit against the Federal Conservatives over "Public Domain".

#stopbillc10,#EndTheLockdowns,#cdnPoli



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SOURCES:

Rex Murphy's Great Article from The National Post: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/rex-murphy-cbc-loses-farcical-lawsuit-against-the-conservatives-but-secular-moralizing-will-continue/ar-BB1gL0mD

General Dany Fortin Steps Down: https://www.cp24.com/news/maj-gen-dany-fortin-leaves-vaccine-rollout-post-pending-military-investigation-1.5428939?cache=nnhkraxgfafprfmd%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue

More on General Fortin's Sexual Misconduct allegations: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/maj-gen-dany-fortin-no-longer-leading-vaccine-campaign-pending-military-investigation-1.5428928

From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/05/13/cbc-loses-lawsuit-against-conservative-party-over-2019-election-ads/



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