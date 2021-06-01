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What did Dany do? ,CBC loses its Lawsuit.
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30 views • June 01, 2021
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General Dany Fortin ( Vaccine Rollout Commander) steps down after allegations of Sexual Misconduct and The CBC loses its Lawsuit against the Federal Conservatives over "Public Domain".
#stopbillc10,#EndTheLockdowns,#cdnPoli
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SOURCES:
Rex Murphy's Great Article from The National Post: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/rex-murphy-cbc-loses-farcical-lawsuit-against-the-conservatives-but-secular-moralizing-will-continue/ar-BB1gL0mD
General Dany Fortin Steps Down: https://www.cp24.com/news/maj-gen-dany-fortin-leaves-vaccine-rollout-post-pending-military-investigation-1.5428939?cache=nnhkraxgfafprfmd%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue
More on General Fortin's Sexual Misconduct allegations: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/maj-gen-dany-fortin-no-longer-leading-vaccine-campaign-pending-military-investigation-1.5428928
From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/05/13/cbc-loses-lawsuit-against-conservative-party-over-2019-election-ads/
* If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
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T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
General Dany Fortin ( Vaccine Rollout Commander) steps down after allegations of Sexual Misconduct and The CBC loses its Lawsuit against the Federal Conservatives over "Public Domain".
#stopbillc10,#EndTheLockdowns,#cdnPoli
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
SOURCES:
Rex Murphy's Great Article from The National Post: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/rex-murphy-cbc-loses-farcical-lawsuit-against-the-conservatives-but-secular-moralizing-will-continue/ar-BB1gL0mD
General Dany Fortin Steps Down: https://www.cp24.com/news/maj-gen-dany-fortin-leaves-vaccine-rollout-post-pending-military-investigation-1.5428939?cache=nnhkraxgfafprfmd%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue
More on General Fortin's Sexual Misconduct allegations: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/maj-gen-dany-fortin-no-longer-leading-vaccine-campaign-pending-military-investigation-1.5428928
From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/05/13/cbc-loses-lawsuit-against-conservative-party-over-2019-election-ads/
* If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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