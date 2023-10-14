Israeli Says To American Stopped By Israeli Police: “The Godly Thing To Do Is To Kill You”

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
8 Sept 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq28ZFNzaWM&list=WL&index=8&t=12s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
“The Godly thing to do is to kill you. That’s what the Torah says.”
Video footage captured a verbal altercation that took place when an Israeli approached a group of Americans who had been stopped by Israeli police for unknown reasons.
The video stirred controversy on social media and a debate about the rights of US citizens in Israel.
