Israeli Says To American Stopped By Israeli Police: “The Godly Thing To Do Is To Kill You”
MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

8 Sept 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq28ZFNzaWM&list=WL&index=8&t=12s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

“The Godly thing to do is to kill you. That’s what the Torah says.”

Video footage captured a verbal altercation that took place when an Israeli approached a group of Americans who had been stopped by Israeli police for unknown reasons.

The video stirred controversy on social media and a debate about the rights of US citizens in Israel.

