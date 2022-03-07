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This Quantum Life #5 - The Trouble With Answers
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10 views • March 07, 2022
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the devotion to answers has prevented discovery, greatly hindered innovation, and basically kept the human race planet bound when for the last 300 years we could have been exploring the stars.
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