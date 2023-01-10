Russians are not communists, they are Nationalists Col. Douglas Macgregor (Ret)

Russia Is Not Communists, They Are Nationalists - Col. Douglas Macgregor (Ret)
"Whoever Controls Eurasia, Controls The World" Zbigniew Brzezinski - The Grand Chessboard.
The head of the Russian National Security Council, Nikolae Patrushev, is Putin’s right man. He is the head of all the security and intelligence services of Russia, a very powerful man indeed, a master of how to foil the CIA and MI6. Just to give you an example: Between 2018 and 2021- a period of three years, Russia caught more than 2,000 spies, and foiled many plots. So he is extremely well aware of the plots and plans of Russia’s enemies.
S.P.
