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Just like my dream- al igual que mi sueño -Presidente de Chile Piñera control mental 5G
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21 views • December 15, 2021
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Presidente de Chile Piñera control mental 5G
Tuve un sueño sobre esto. Ahora sé que fue 5G lo que causa pensamientos y sentimientos en tu cuerpo que no son tuyos
Mira mi video sobre mi sueño profético
https://www.brighteon.com/979f586d-6dc7-445b-951d-8f1f42064a89
Presidente de Chile Piñera control mental 5G
Tuve un sueño sobre esto. Ahora sé que fue 5G lo que causa pensamientos y sentimientos en tu cuerpo que no son tuyos
Mira mi video sobre mi sueño profético
https://www.brighteon.com/979f586d-6dc7-445b-951d-8f1f42064a89
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