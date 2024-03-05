Silhouette Mirage (1997, Saturn)

Silhouette Mirage (シルエットミラージュ) is an action game developed by Treasure and published by ESP. It was also released for Playstation. The Saturn version was only released in Japan.

The story is set in the year "2XXX". A system known as Edo has catastrophically failed and caused the world's inhabitants to be genetically mutated into beings known as either "Silhouette" or "Mirage". These two aspect oppose each other. You play a girl called Shyna which has both aspects. Shyna is sent by computer called Gehena in order to find an repair Edo.

The game is a mix between platformer, run'n'gun and beat'em up. Shyna can shoot at her enemies or grab and punch them. The main mechanic is the switch between "Silhouette" and "Mirage". Depending on the direction Shyna faces, she has either the "Silhouette" or the "Mirage" aspect, while enemies are either "Silhouette" or "Mirage". Enemies must be hit with the opposite aspect to kill them, while hitting them with the same aspect will decrease their spirit energy. Spirit energy is used for special attacks. Aprt from shooting, Shyna can also crawl, dash and dash while crawling. The latter will also hurt enemies. Enemies can be grabbed t punch them, and they can also smashed on the ground, smashed around or thrown upwards. Shyna can also creat a deflector shield which will deflect shots of her current aspect. If she has enough spirit energy, she can also do a special spirit attack which hurt everything on screen. There is also the option to switch which sides of Shyna are Mirage and Silhouette, but this requires spirit energy. Defeated enemies leave behind health, spirit energy or coins. Coins can be used to buy weapon upgrades, health or spirit energy from a merchant.